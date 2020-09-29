Trinity College Historical Society rescind Richard Dawkins invitation over author’s stance on Islam and sexual assault

The Hist - or the College Historical Society of Trinity College Dublin - have rescinded their invitation to Richard Dawkins to address the society next year.

Bríd O’Donnell, auditor of the society confirmed they would not be moving ahead with the controversial author and speaker’s planned address, citing his stance on the religion of Islam and sexual assault as reasoning for their cancellation.

She added the society “will not be moving ahead with his address as we value our members comfort above all else”.

The auditor said the decision to invite Dawkins to speak to the society was made by her predecessor and that she was initially proceeding with the invitation only due to the limited knowledge she had of Dawkins.

“The invitation to Richard Dawkins to speak at the society was made by my predecessor and I followed up the invitation with limited knowledge of Mr. Dawkins. I had read his Wikipedia page and researched him briefly. Regretfully I didn’t look further into him before moving forward with the invitation.

“I want to thank everyone who pointed out this valuable information to me. I truthfully hope we didn’t cause too much discomfort and if so, I apologise and will rectify it,” O’Donnell’s statement read.

The evolutionary biologist has become a controversial figure in recent years as he has regularly criticised organised religion and contends that belief in a god is delusion.

Such beliefs have been made famous through his book ‘The God Delusion’ and through various speeches posted online.

This is not the first time The Hist has caused a stir by inviting controversial speakers as members of the society published an open letter voicing their concern that Nigel Farage had been invited to address the society.

Eventually, the society withdrew its offer of bestowing its gold medal award on the former UKIP leader.

Online Editors