Trinity College experts hit back at ‘misinformation’ surrounding ‘stolen’ skulls of Inishbofin

Some of the skulls that were returned to Inishbofin

A group of experts from Trinity College warned there had been significant misinformation concerning the so-called Inishbofin skulls and their ‘theft’ from the Mayo island.

The university returned the remains to the islanders last week and made an apology for having retained them for so long.

However, the college’s Old Anatomy Museum steering group had said “assumptions and narratives” about the items needed to be corrected.

They said the remains had not been stolen by Trinity, but were gifted to the university by Alfred C Haddon, who had taken them in 1891.

A copy of their submission said: “Human remains are not generally subject to personal ownership, hence, removal of the crania in 1890 — while ethically unacceptable by modern standards — was not illegal when it occurred.”

There had been suggestions that the 13 skulls — or the crania, according to the records — were linked to islanders from around the time they were taken. However, a sample from one had been dated to 1563, which was “considerably older than the living memory of any 1890s islanders”.

The group also queried reports that the remains had been “exhumed”, saying they had been deliberately left in the open as part of a historical practice.

“They were found deteriorated, exposed to the elements and placed in an ossuary pile above ground,” the submission said.

“This was not an accident of surface erosion, but rather a symbolic practice denoting importance or other cultural significance.”

The steering group also said there was insufficient evidence to say the remains belonged to “native Inishbofin islanders”.

Their submission said the island had been of military and economic importance during the time of Elizabeth I in the late 1500s and early 1600s and the population was “migratory”.

“The surrounding seas were an active site for merchant and military activity as well as piracy, looting and skirmishes between Spanish, Portuguese, English and Irish ships that crossed and landed on the island,” they said.

​The Trinity group also disputed reports that suggested the items had been on public display for 132 years at the Old Anatomy Museum.

They said that after one particular laboratory closed, they had since been kept in locked storage and only accessible to museum staff and researchers.

The steering group said that while they were sensitive to calls from islanders for the return of the remains, they had concerns about the process.

They said there was a lack of “claimant formal authority” and that the geographic association between the skulls and the islands was not as clear-cut as suggested.

Their submission also questioned whether it would be appropriate to bury the remains, when they had deliberately been stacked above ground as part of “historical cultural practice”.

“This deliberate display of the crania in particular serves as a demonstration of respect for the deceased,” the submission said.

They said nobody knew for certain what religious affiliation these people had, where the rest of their remains are or their connection to Inishbofin.

In their concluding notes, the steering group said: “Removing artefacts from public consciousness, especially based on limited information or rhetoric, runs the danger of whitewashing history.

“Doing so may allow for the mistakes of the past to be forgotten and opportunities for meaningful conversations that can lead to change to be missed.”

Asked about the records, Trinity College said the submission had been considered as part of the legacy review that took place.

A spokeswoman said: “Like all submissions, it did feed into the ultimate decision, which was made by Trinity’s Board.”