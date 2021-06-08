Trinity College Dublin has ranked 101st in the QS World University Rankings for 2022.

It was the university’s fourth year outside the top 100.

University College Dublin jumped in global rankings to 173rd, and National University of Ireland, Galway dropped out of the top 250 to 258th.

According to QS, the global higher education analysts, TCD was prevented from rising back into the top 100 due to a decrease in employer reputation, a decrease in teaching capacity, and a decline in research performance.

However, two Irish universities ranked higher. University College Dublin jumped to 173rd from 177th, and the University of Limerick now places in the 501st - 510th group, climbing one band.

UCD increased in rankings due to improvements in employer recognition and international faculty ratio.

However, there were small drops in research performance and academic reputation.

University College Cork ranks fourth at 298th, dropping from 286th, while Dublin City University placed fifth at 490th, dropping from 439th.

The QS rankings said overall improvements to Irish Universities this year are limited, due to declining relative performance in QS’s measures of research impact and teaching quality.

Limerick ranked in sixth place, Maynooth University ranked seventh in the 751-800th band, and Technological University Dublin placed in the 801-1000th band.

Universities are ranked on the basis of academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty/student ratio, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.

Jack Moran, QS Spokesperson, said: “The positive reputational trends we are observing in our Irish dataset suggest that the country’s universities are continuing to command the respect of the world’s academics, and are nurturing graduates capable of succeeding in the modern workplace.

“So, too, are several upward movements observed in our internationalization indicators, suggesting that Irish universities remain attractive to both students and faculty across the world. The obstacles to further improvement are felt in the areas that require consistent investment: teaching capacity, and research impact.

“While a deeper-dive into our data suggests that, in many respects, Ireland’s institutions are performing well, there will, in an increasingly competitive global environment, be an upper-bound on their improvement as long as current funding constraints continue.”