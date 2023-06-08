Trina Cleary funeral: ‘Celebration of life’ to take place today for cancer campaigner (38)

The funeral of cancer awareness campaigner Trina Cleary, who has died at the age of 38, will take place in Co Wexford this afternoon.

Ms Cleary be reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home in Wellingtonbridge from 2pm, with a Celebration of Life Ceremony at 7pm.

It will be followed by a private cremation.

A funeral notice stated that Katrina (Trina) Cleary Lawlor of Drumcormick had died following “her long brave battle surrounded by her loving family and friends”.

“Beloved daughter of John and Deirdre, wife of Stuuy, mother of Corey, stepmother to Cyan, Kyle, Shola and Regan, sister of Karen and aunt to Ryan, Tadhg and Caolán,” it read. “Sadly missed by Karen's fiancee Darren, her nanny Annie, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.”

The news of her passing was broken with a post that Trina herself had instructed to be posted in the event of her death.

Having first been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, she underwent several gruelling surgeries and treatments but remained positive throughout.

She used her experiences to raise public awareness of the importance of early detection through her Instagram, Facebook and a blog called A Day in the Life of Tri.

In a number of high profile interviews, including one with the Sunday Independent for which she posed for candid photos following a mastectomy, she spoke out about her diagnosis and her battle with cancer, stressing: “I don’t want to just live scan to scan.”

In recent days Ms Cleary’s family posted on Instagram to inform her 23,000 followers that she was in palliative care and was being kept comfortable.

Just a day later, the news of her passing was broken with a post that Trina herself had instructed to be posted in the event of her death.

"If this is being posted then my time on this earth has come to an end,” the post read. “Forever 38.

"I just want to leave a final message for all of you beautiful people who have raised me up, cheered me on, supported me, caught me when I fell down and have just been there for me as friends from afar and near.

"Thank you. Thank you for everything. Thank you for seeing me. Thank you for hearing me. Thank you for spreading my message and my story. Thank you for helping me save lives when I was fighting for my own.”

Trina went on to have a simple request of her followers.

"Help my legacy live on,” she said. “The first of the month – feel it on the first. Keep sharing my message. Keep spreading much needed awareness, because you never know who is watching. Don’t let my memory or my story die.”

Referencing ‘11.11’ considered online to be a lucky time, she wrote: “Live your life with no regrets. Tick off that life list. Make memories. Grab life by the balls. My body might be gone, but my soul lives on. If 11.11 wishes positive vibes and love could keep me here I’d live forever.

"11.11 – make a wish… I’ll never be far away, just watch out for me. Love, Tri.”

Friends, family and admirers have left numerous messages of support and sympathy, with one reading: “Absolutely heart-breaking to hear of Trina’s passing.

“She was a true inspiration and a phenomenal fighter. Her fight for herself and her fight to educate and advise people. Trina you will never be forgotten. I will miss our interactions and I pray you are at peace. 38 forever. 11.11.”

Another added: “RIP Katrina, my deepest condolences are with your son, sister, parents and extended family and friends… you’re an inspiration and a true legend to all who knew you and all who followed your journey till the end. My heart is aching for your family to have lost a soul as extraordinary and beautiful as yours.”

Another says they didn't know Trina, but she was a “true warrior”.

"Amongst her battle against her cancer, she thought selflessly about others. Has made me reflect on my own life, to be thoughtful for what I have. Sleep well Trina, well deserved.”