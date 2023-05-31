Tributes to up-and-coming cyclist Gabriele Glodenyte (24), who died in Dublin crash

Tributes have been paid to a talented young cyclist who died in a Dublin crash last weekend.

Gabriele Glodenyte was cycling in the Garristown area, with her partner Seán Landers, on Saturday afternoon when she was involved in a collision with an oncoming car.

Ms Glodenyte was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was later removed to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, for a post mortem examination.

The male driver (aged in his 20s) of the car was not injured, gardaí said, while investigators also launched an appeal for witnesses.

In a Facebook post, Mr Landers wrote: “I can’t believe I have to make this post, but I want to let everybody know that unfortunately Gabriele’s life was taken from us all too soon, doing what she loved... Thank you to everyone for the kind messages I’ve received.”

Ms Glodenyte was a native of Lithuania but she lived in Drogheda and attended the Franciscan College, Gormanstown, Co Meath. She graduated with a degree in Management Science and Information Systems Studies (MSISS) from Trinity College Dublin and worked as a Partner Business Manager with Microsoft since September 2020.

Despite only taking up the sport in recent years, Ms Glodenyte was considered a rising star in Irish elite cycling.

Tribute to up-and-coming cyclist Gabriele Glodenyte

Paying tribute to the budding sport star online, the Orwell Wheelers club said she “will never be forgotten”.

"We were devastated to hear the terrible news over the weekend about the loss of our good friend Gabriele Glodenyte,” a spokesperson for the club said.

“Gaby competed and won many races from the Orwell women’s league to the National series and she was always present with a smile, good humour and time for everyone else. In her short few years in racing she made a huge impact both on and off the bike.

“Gaby will be missed by all those who knew her and she will never be forgotten. We send our sincerest condolences to Sean, her family and all her friends.”

Ms Glodenyte won the Newry Three Day event last July and competed in the Rás na mBan twice, while she also raced competitively on the continent.

She is survived by her parents Edita and Fergus, her partner Seán and her stepsiblings Fergus, Sabrina and Alex.

Ms Glodenyte will be reposing at Gerrard's Church, Mary Street, Drogheda, from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm today. Her funeral mass will take place at 12:30pm tomorrow afternoon, in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Drogheda.