Tributes to tragic mother of two Gillian Ryan who went missing on mountain running trail

A running club has paid a heartfelt tribute to a tragic mother of two who died in the Comeragh Mountains.

The body of Gillian Ryan (37) from Horse and Jockey village near Thurles, Co Tipperary, was found yesterday after she had been missing since Sunday afternoon.

This morning, Thurles Crokes Athletic Club posted a tribute on its Facebook page.

"It is with absolute shock and heartbreak that we announce the untimely passing of our beautiful friend and and athlete Gillian,” the club said.

"So full of love and positivity. Running with Gillian made the many miles fly by in laughter and chat.

“Our love, prayers and condolences to her husband Conor, daughter Amelia and son Conor at this time.

“Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam. Xxxx.”

Ms Ryan was last seen at 12.45pm on Sunday and was due to return from her run along the Coumshingaun Loop trail at 2pm.

However, when her husband Conor did not hear from her, he alerted the emergency services at 3pm.

Ms Ryan had been in constant contact with family members prior to 2pm.

A major search operation was launched and it continued into yesterday.

A body was recovered by mountain rescue and gardaí at around 6.30pm yesterday, close to an area where Ms Ryan had last been seen.

Gardaí believe her death was a tragic accident.

She was said to be a very experienced runner and was running on a loop trail around Coumshingaun Lake, a popular but steep trail for mountain runners and walkers.

Locals in the tight-knit community just outside the Horse and Jockey village were last night comforting her husband and the couple’s children.

Liz Browne, a South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA) spokesperson, said: “About half-a-dozen search parties continued their trawl of gullies along parts of the Comeraghs close to Lake Coumshingaun throughout the day.

“I can confirm that the body of a woman has been found on the Comeragh mountains and the search has stopped.”

The body of Ms Ryan was taken from the mountain last night and was brought to University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

A searcher at the scene said: “This is not the outcome we wanted for the woman’s family.

“It is very rare that such an awful event like this happens. Our thoughts are with the woman’s husband and family.”

The search had been hampered by low cloud and rough terrain.

Up to 30 highly trained members of mountain rescue teams took part in the search.

SEMRA led the multi-agency search along with Search And Rescue Dog Association Ireland, Rescue 117 of the Irish Coast Guard and local members of the gardaí.

Yesterday, mountain rescue volunteers from other parts of the country joined the search while the Coast Guard helicopter use a heat camera in a bid to locate Ms Ryan.

Local Fianna Fail county councillor Sean Ryan added: “The community is in deep shock at the loss of such a wonderful lady. News of the accident and her untimely passing has sent shock waves through Thurles and Moycarkey Borris where she was best known and highly respected.

“All our thoughts are with her husband Conor, children, extended family and friends.”

In a previous interview with Thurles Crokes Athletic Club Ms Ryan said running was her joy.

She said her running goal for the future was: “To get as many adventure runs as I can in. I love to run and feel blessed to be able to. I want to take my running to be able to join half marathons in beautiful places. What a dream to be able to run 22km along coast lines or scenic beauty spots.

“It's a huge gift and I want to enjoy it. This is my wish for my running. This is what makes me happy, I came to realise this is my dream for running. Not to burn out for the wins.

“If I come to do well in races that's an amazing high and I will always do my best but my love of running is to enjoy it and and see beautiful places with amazing people along the way.”

