Tributes to Monaghan teen who died in swimming accident

Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a Monaghan lake.

Adam Mc Cormick (14) was airlifted to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin on Sunday after he was pulled from Hollywood Lake.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, he tragically passed away on Monday.

Tributes are being paid to the teenager from Threemilehouse in Monaghan after news of his death broke.

A death notice on RIP.ie read: "The death has occurred of Adam Mc Cormick, Cabra, Threemilehouse, Co. Monaghan, peacefully alongside his family following a tragic accident.

"Adam is predeceased by his uncle Gary, cousins Ciaran and Liam Hagan and his grandfather Mickey Mc Kenna.

"Adam will be forever missed and always loved by his heartbroken mum Aoife, his grandparents Jeanette, Niall and Eugene, his uncles Brian, Christopher and Conor, his great-grandparents, relatives and his wide circle of friends."

Local Sinn Féin councillor for the Monaghan Municipal District Cathy Bennett told Shannonside Northern Sound she extended her “sympathy to his family and friends at this very sad time.”

Adam’s death is the eighth to have occurred as result of water-related tragedies in recent days.

On Sunday evening, a man in his 60s died after getting into difficulty while swimming at Tramore beach in Co Waterford.

And on Friday, another man aged in his 60s tragically died after being recovered from the sea off Dollymount Strand.

Last week, Killian Casey (15) passed away in hospital after being taken from Lough Sheelin, while separately mother of two Natasha Core drowned after trying to rescue her child at a lake in Gowna, Co Cavan.

Cllr Paudge Connolly said it was "absolutely frightening” the number of people who drown in this country every year and urged the public to “be aware” when swimming.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the family of the boy who drowned,” he said.

“I couldn’t appeal to people enough to be careful when they are in the water. We’re not used being in the water so often, so we have to have our guard up.

“I would appeal to people to be aware and play it safe. These tragedies can happen so quickly, so I would say please be particularly careful when going into the water and be aware of what is happening around you.”