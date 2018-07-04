A man in his 70s who died following a tragic farming accident in Co Monaghan has been named locally as Owen Thornton.

Tributes to man (70s) who died after fall into slurry pit

The elderly man fell into a slurry pit on a farm near Threemilehouse shortly after 3pm yesterday.

"He was pulled out a short time later but was pronounced dead at the scene," a Garda spokesperson said.

The Health and Safety Authority has launched an investigation into the death.

This is not the first time that tragedy has struck Mr Thornton's family.

In 2006, his son Dermot (21) died in an horrific car crash that left four other young people dead. He left behind a young son.

The elderly man's wife is understood to have died of cancer shortly after the tragic accident.

Cllr Pat Treanor, who knew Mr Thornton, told the Irish Independent that the entire community is shocked over the tragedy.

"He was a very well-liked man and what happened to him today was absolutely heartbreaking. He ran a garage and repaired tractors and the farming community will particularly miss him.

"The family have been through a lot over the years, but I'm sure those that knew and loved him will rally together and support his family in whatever way they can."

Adrian Forde, PRO at Mr Thornton's local GAA club Sean McDermotts, said: "Owen was an avid member and supporter of the club in all its games and activities. The club membership would like to express their sincerest sympathies to Owen's family at this time."

