Tributes to man (25) who died in Christmas accident

Tributes have been paid to a 25-year-old man who died in an accident in Newport, Co Mayo, on Christmas morning.

The man, named locally as Christopher McNally, died from injuries sustained in a fall near his home.

Originally from Oak Park in the coastal town, Mr McNally was found unresponsive on the ground at Quay Road by a neighbour at about 1.30am. It is believed he lived in an apartment there.

A post mortem carried out at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, by the Deputy State Pathologist, Dr Michael Curtis, has indicated the injuries sustained were "accidental".

The sudden death has caused widespread shock and grief within the wider Newport community.

"We were just settling in to enjoying Christmas when the news came through of Christy's death," one local resident said.

"He was a popular young fellow who had only recently taken up a job as a marine environmentalist working in a local research facility."

Prior to his role as a marine environmentalist, Mr McNally worked in Brannens, one of Newport's most popular hostelries.

"He was a lovely young man, great with people and a hard worker.

"It's an awful shame what happened to him. It's a shock to the town," said John Chambers, the owner of the pub.

A local representative, who did not want to be named, described the incident as "nothing but a tragedy".

"For something like this to happen on Christmas Day is beyond cruel," they said. "The community in Newport are extremely distraught over this young man's sudden death."

Gardaí have begun interviewing friends and acquaintances who may have been socialising with Mr McNally in a bid to determine his last movements prior to his death.

As a mark of respect, a St Stephen's Day fun run organised by the local Burrishoole GAA club was cancelled yesterday.

Irish Independent