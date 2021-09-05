Tributes to Co Armagh who died after falling from cliff in Donegal

Tributes have been paid to a Co Armagh man who died after falling from a cliff in Co Donegal at the weekend.

Stuart Hamilton, a corporal with the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Irish Regiment, is understood to have lost his footing and fallen to his death in the tragic incident on Saturday.

He was taken to Sligo University Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Described as a "larger than life”, Corporal Hamilton, who was in his early 30s, was a keen hiker and mountain climber.

Known as ‘Hammy’ to family and friends, he came from the Tandragee area and worked as a procurement officer at Dunbia Foods.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident at Bundoran, Co Donegal, in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, September 2021.

“A man in his 30s is believed to have fallen from a cliff. He was taken for medical attention to Sligo University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Leading the tributes, the Royal Irish Regiment said it was with ‘deep sadness’ that they were announcing the death of Cpl Hamilton - “a truly outstanding soldier and commander”.

It said it would continue to provide his family with support at this “incredibly difficult time”.

Commanding Officer Lt Col Simon Baxter said: “Always going a little further, Cpl Stuart Hamilton consistently strived to go the extra mile.

“He was the best of his peer group and tested himself constantly. He was larger than life and a true battalion character, admired and respected by everyone he met.

“We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley, who knew Cpl Hamilton from his student days at Queen’s University Belfast, said he was “devastated” to hear the news of his death.

“Stuart was a well-known local character,” he said.

“He was extremely fit and was always pushing himself to do bigger and better things regarding his fitness.

“He was adventurous, fun-loving and made friends from every walk of life. His friends were widespread and varied and he was very well liked.”