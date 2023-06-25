Tributes to building company boss and former GAA player who died in Meath road collision

Tributes have been paid to a construction company owner and well known GAA player who died in a road collision in Co Meath on Saturday.

He has been named as Denis Healy (47), a native of Dunshaughlin.

The Rathbeggan-based founder and owner of the Keamc construction company was involved in a single car collision at Piercetown, Dunboyne, at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

He was rushed by ambulance to St James’s Hospital in Dublin, however he tragically later died on his injuries.

His death comes just over six months after the death of his sister Maria, who died from an illness last December.

The Kealys are a well-known GAA family with Denis featuring in the celebrated Dunshaughlin three-in-a-row county SFC successes some 20 years ago, which led to Leinster victory and an All-Ireland campaign.

He continued to support the Dunshaughlin and Royal Gaels club as a sponsor.

In a social media tribute to Mr Kealy this morning, the Dunshaughlin and Royal Gaels club said: "It is with deepest sadness and a heavy heart that we write on the sudden and tragic loss of Denis Kealy.

"Our sincere condolences to the Kealy family, relatives and friends. As a whole community, we would ask that you remember the family at this very difficult time."

Mr Kealy is survived by his wife Charlene and family.

No Funeral arrangements have been made as yet.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Dunboyne, Co Meath, on Saturday, 24th June, 2023. The single vehicle collision occurred on the R154 at Piercetown near Dunboyne at approximately 2:30pm."

Gardaí in Ashbourne have appealed to any witnesses to the collision to contact them.

"Any road users who were travelling in on the R154 near Dunboyne at the time of the collision who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne garda station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station, a garda spokesperson added.