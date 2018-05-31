"Numbed, confused, very angry and bewildered” mourners arrived in their hundreds to pay their respects to tragic murder victim, Ana Kriegel.

"Numbed, confused, very angry and bewildered” mourners arrived in their hundreds to pay their respects to tragic murder victim, Ana Kriegel.

Tributes to 'beautiful, caring, and sometimes cheeky' Ana as hundreds pay respects

Those in attendance were wash with colour – as Ana would have wanted – with dancers from her Dance LA group, all wearing red bandanas, provided a guard of honour for Ana, who was described as a “Siberian warrior”.

Mourners at the funeral of Ana Kriegel at Newlands Cross Crematorium in Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren

Ana (14) – who was adopted by parents, Geraldine and Patrick from Russia – “was taken from us,” according to celebrant, Padraic Cawley. “None of us want to be here this afternoon. None of us want to say goodbye to Ana for the last time,” he said.

“We are all numbed, confused, very angry and bewildered that such a thing has happened to the most beautiful, caring, kind, strong-willed, crazy, sometimes cheeky, but always a loving princess – that was Anastasia Kriegel. “This beautiful young girl has been taken from us, yet there’s something that can never be taken away, however, long or short a life has been.

“And that is the experience of giving and receiving love,” he added. Among the gifts placed by cousins on top of Ana’s coffin, was a Russian flag to represent her heritage, and headphones.

The coffin of Ana Kriegel is brought to her funeral in Newlands Cross Crematorium in Dublin. Pic:Mark Condren

In attendance at the ceremony was Russian Ambassador to Ireland, Yury Filatov, while a number of people close to Ana and her family spoke about Ana’s life. Her aunt Jan spoke at length about her niece's love of swimming, dancing, make-up and clothes.

She sang around the house regularly, Jan explained.

Her hair colours were another major part of her life.

"Ana's individuality and identity was very important to her, it was embraced by her family, who were proud of her to own it," she said. "Ana we love and cherish you," she added.

Online Editors