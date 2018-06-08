Tributes to 'amazing guy' killed in port accident

Tributes have been paid to an "amazing guy" and father of two who died in a workplace accident at Dublin Port.

James Byrne, who was in his late 30s and from Lucan, was rushed to the Mater Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Mr Byrne's devastated family were yesterday attempting to come to terms with his sudden death. He has been described as an "amazing guy" and "top bloke" by friends.

The exact details of the incident are as yet unknown, but it is believed Mr Byrne may have sustained serious injuries while work on moving steel beams was taking place. An investigation by the Health and Safety Authority is now set to get under way into the accident.

James Byrne died after a workplace accident at Dublin Port. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Paying tribute to Mr Byrne, co-worker Andrew Slevin said: "He was always a great worker and always there to lend a hand and advice if anyone needed it. "Such a gentleman and a lovely man."

Another friend and former colleague said the father of two was "an absolutely amazing guy". "He was just a great guy, really amazing," he said.

"I am still in shock at the news. He will be a really big loss," the pal added.

Another friend also paid tribute to Mr Byrne.

"[He was] a top quality bloke who always made me feel welcome when I started," the friend said. Gardaí and emergency services were called to Ocean Pier shortly after 11.30am on Wednesday.

An examination of the scene was carried out by officers and enquiries are ongoing. "Gardaí in Store Street are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 30s following a workplace incident in Dublin Port," a Garda spokesman said.

"The Health and Safety Authority and the local coroner have been notified."

