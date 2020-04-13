Tributes pour in for woman (22) killed in horror crash over Easter weekend

Tributes have poured in for a woman who was tragically killed in Co Roscommon over the Easter weekend.

Ciara McKenna (22) was a front-seat passenger in a car which collided with a wall on the N61 road at Greatmeadow in Boyle, Co Roscommon, shortly after 9am on Saturday morning.

She was brought to Sligo University Hospital with the male driver and was left fighting for her life.

Sadly Ciara passed away late on Saturday night and the community in Boyle has been left “in shock” according to local Fine Gael TD Frank Feighan.

“She was a very nice, lovely young kid,” he told Independent.ie.

“It’s a big tragedy for Boyle as she was very well known and very well liked and had a lot of extended family.

“It’s a huge shock with all that’s going on and this has now resurrected itself as well and it’s caused huge shock. I’d like to extend my deepest sympathies to her family and friends,” he said.

She lived in the Aghnagrange area of Boyle, worked in a local restaurant in the town and was a past pupil of Abbey Community College, the local secondary school who also paid their sympathies.

“No words of ours will adequately express our sympathies to Ciara’s mam Tina, dad Noel, brother Tadhg, and to Cillian, presently with us in first year,” said the school’s principal David Harding in a statement.

He said that once funeral restrictions are lifted, Ciara’s “beautiful” life will be celebrated.

“It is especially difficult at this time in that, we, as a school community cannot be there physically to help celebrate Ciara’s life and mourn with the community of Boyle, her passing.

“However as a whole community we will, in time, all meet and celebrate Ciara’s beautiful life. Abbey Community College will play our part in that celebration,” he added.

Local sports clubs have also paid their tributes and Arrow Harp FC said that the McKenna family played a “huge role” in the club’s development.

“The club would like to extend deepest sympathy to the Noel, Tina and the extended McKenna family on the tragic death of your daughter Ciara McKenna.

“The McKenna family have played a huge role in playing and development of the club and we are with you at this very difficult time,” the club wrote on Facebook.

“Condolences to the McKenna family on the sad and tragic passing of Ciara, from all your friends and teammates at Boyle GAA,” reads a statement from Boyle GAA Club.

A notice on rip.ie reads that a memorial mass to remember her life will be held at a later date and her funeral will take place privately.

"Ciara is lovingly remembered by her heartbroken parents Noel and Tina, brothers Tadhg and Cillian, grandparents Mary Murphy and Brendan Mc Kenna, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Due to the current Covid-19 situation, Ciara’s funeral mass will take place privately. A memorial mass to celebrate her life will be offered at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Ciara’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences," the notice states.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses and road users with dash-cam footage who were in the Greatmeadow area on Saturday morning to come forward.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 9664620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” said a garda spokesperson.

Online Editors