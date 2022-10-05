Tributes pour in for beloved Dublin teenager Ethan Banks who died from meningitis

The family of a Dublin teenager who died from meningitis have shared how “he was full of energy and passion and kindness.”

Ethan Banks passed away at Beaumont Hospital on October 1 following a battle with “a rare and aggressive form of meningitis.”

Tributes have poured in following the tragic death of the 18-year-old who “will be deeply missed” by his parents, sister and family.

Ethan was an important part of communities like sailing, scouts, church, athletics, music and school in his local Sutton and Howth, his family said.

Howth Yacht Club shared the news of the teenager’s death “with heavy hearts.”

“Ethan Banks, a junior member, passed away this weekend after a short illness, and will be missed by so many – at HYC and beyond.”

"As one member commented: 'His enthusiasm and unquenchable thirst for life was somehow overshadowed by his friendliness and compassion for others.'"

Ethan’s family have requested donations are sent to the Ethan Banks Young Sailor Development Fund as “the teamwork, adventure, speed and time in the great outdoors was his happy place.”

"We know that in some way he would love to inspire other young sailors going forward.”

"Fair winds our boy,” the donation page says.

The HSE issued a warning this week on the symptoms of meningitis.

It came following the death of a young Limerick woman who also passed away from meningitis this week.

Director of Public Health with HSE Mid West Dr Mai Mannix said the disease is most common in babies and children under four, but there is a smaller peak in late teenagers.

The HSE said a high temperature, an aversion to bright lights, headaches, neck stiffness, muscle pain, confusion and sleepiness are all symptoms of meningitis.

A baby or child with meningitis may have pale or bluish skin, unusual breathing and a tense or bulging soft spot in their head. They may also have a rash or have a seizure.

Someone with meningitis may not have all of these symptoms and the HSE advises that medical help should be sought immediately from a GP, GP Out of Hours Service or emergency department.