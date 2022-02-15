Mr Kenny died after the car he was driving collided with another vehicle on the N52 at Bunaterin on the outskirts of Tullamore

Tributes have been paid to a well-known auctioneer who died in a road traffic accident in Offaly on Monday.

Locals in Tullamore are reeling following the death of former publican and auctioneer Liam Kenny (70), who died after the car he was driving collided with another vehicle on the N52 at Bunaterin on the outskirts of the town shortly after 10am.

Mr Kenny was an auctioneer and former proprietor of The Thatch pub in nearby Rahan, Co Offaly.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor for Tullamore Tony McCormack said news of Mr Kenny’s death has left the community in shock once again as it comes to terms with a spate of tragedies in the area over the past month.

Mr McCormack said Mr Kenny was very well-known and respected in the area.

"It's very sad, it’s another tragic accident for the area and my heart goes out to his family,” he said.

Mr McCormack said he was driving in the area just after the accident happened.

"When I heard who was involved, I was shocked,” he said.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to gardaí.