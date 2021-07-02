Tributes paid to boy (16) who died after quad bike accident on family farm

Tributes have been paid to a teenage boy who died following a quad bike accident on the family farm.

Patrick McKeogh (16), from Inchadrinagh, Ballina, Co Tipperary, suffered severe injuries in the accident on Monday morning.

He was treated at the scene before being transferred to University Hospital Limerick, where he was placed on life support. He died on Wednesday.

As news of his death filtered through, shocked locals flooded social media with tributes.

Described as a committed juvenile hurler with a love of farming, he was one of five children.

A local man said the family were “utterly devastated by the loss”.

Saint Anne’s Community College in Killaloe, Co Clare, where Patrick was a third-year student, posted messages of support for the McKeoghs and the teenager’s friends and classmates.

In a Facebook post following the accident on Monday, Patrick’s father, Martin, appealed for prayers for his son after they were informed by doctors that “only a miracle” could save him.

Paying tribute on social media, Patrick’s uncle, Daniel Crawford, said: “Rest in peace to my beautiful nephew Patrick McKeogh, so sad you were seriously injured on Monday morning, and you fought so hard to hold on.

“We will miss you so much, thinking of your mammy and daddy and your sisters and brothers and your nanas, aunts and uncles and friends, everyone that knew you loved you.

“You loved your farming. Sleep tight my beautiful nephew.”

Ballina GAA Club said the news had brought “tremendous sadness” to all at the club.

“The McKeoghs have been involved with the GAA club for many years. Patrick, along with his younger brother Adam, played hurling with our juvenile club up to a few years ago,” the club said.

“All in the club send their deepest sympathies to Margaret, Martin, Adam, Lauren, Wayne, Melissa and the extended McKeogh family and friends of Patrick at this very sad time.”

Local parish priest Fr Thomas Lanigan Ryan said the community is united in support of the McKeogh family.

“The community have rallied around. It is a difficult time for everybody, but the family are comforted and supported by their neighbours and friends here in Ballina,” he said.

Local councillor Dr Phyll Bugler expressed her sorrow. “I want to offer my deepest condolences to the family. It is a tragedy,” she said.

Both the gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority have launched investigations into the incident.

Patrick is survived by his father Martin, mother Margaret and siblings Adam, Wayne, Lauren and Melissa.