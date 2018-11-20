Tributes have flooded in for a "courageous" teenager who passed away in hospital two days after falling from a Belfast party bike.

Tributes paid to 'wonderful teen' who died after party bike fall

Niall Lyttle (19) injured his head when he fell from the 15-seater bike in the city centre on Friday. He was rushed to intensive care at the Royal Victoria Hospital but passed away on Sunday.

The young man had been taking part in a team-building event during the tour and had not been drinking.

The PSNI said: "Police can confirm that a man involved in a fall from a moving vehicle in Belfast city centre on Wednesday, November 14 has died in hospital.

"A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course, however, the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time."

One of Mr Lyttle's family members said yesterday they did not feel ready to comment.

His former school, Edmund Rice College, said it had been "deeply saddened" to learn of his untimely death.

"Niall will always be remembered as a wonderful pupil who always had a smile on his face, with such a warm and positive personality," a tribute read.

After seven years at the school he had been continuing his education at Ulster University.

Just before the mid-term break in October, the school said Mr Lyttle had been "delighted" to be invited back to speak about his university course to year 14 pupils.

The school added: "Our thoughts and prayers of the entire school community are with Niall's family at this sad time."

Mr Lyttle was also a popular member of the East Coast Blaze inline hockey team and often trained at the Valley Leisure centre in Newtownabbey.

Posting pictures of him on their Facebook page, his teammates said they had experienced "a great loss".

"Niall Lyttle has been taken far too soon," the message read.

"It's with heavy hearts that we share this news and ask everyone in our community to watch over his loving mother Sharon."

They said the Lyttle family had been integral to the club and considered themselves lucky to have had Mr Lyttle as part of their team.

"He was one of the kindest, hard-working and most courageous young man we've had the opportunity of knowing," they said.

"He turned into a gentle giant just like his father and he was a cheeky chappy that always loved putting a smile on your face.

"Niall's spirit will live on and he'll be remembered every time we put our jersey on.

"Rest in peace dear Niall.

"Once a Blaze always a Blaze."

Many friends of the club were quick to post their own messages of support on social media.

One commented: "Terrible loss for one so young, Niall was always funny and full of life.

"Thoughts and prayers from all of us for Sharon (Mr Lyttle's mother) and the wider family circle."

"Taken far too soon, will miss this lovely young man. Heartfelt sympathy to Sharon Lyttle and all the extended family," they said.

Rival hockey team Northern Cyclones were among a number of clubs showing their solidarity on social media.

"Our thoughts are with his family and with everyone at East Coast Blaze at this sad time," the team said.

Liz Rocks from the PVN Homeless drop-in centre and her colleague Angel De'ville came to Mr Lyttle's aid on Friday and administered CPR.

"We're gutted," she said. "It's hard to know what to say but our thoughts are with his family.

"It's very difficult to hear after being at the scene, everyone was hoping and praying he would survive."

Jennifer Kenna is the managing director of Wee Toast Tours.

"We are all very sad about Mr Lyttle's passing," she said.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family."

Funeral details have yet to be announced at the time of going to print.

