Tributes paid to well-known writer and barrister Noel Whelan (50)

Tributes are being paid following the death of writer and barrister Noel Whelan (50) who died yesterday evening.

Mr Whelan was a well-known political writer, barrister and a former political advisor to Fianna Fáil.

It is understood that he died yesterday evening after a short illness.

This morning, social media is awash with tributes for the Irish Times columnist.

"So sad to hear that Noel Whelan has passed away," Taoiseach Leo Varadkar wrote on Twitter.

"We come from different party backgrounds but I feel this morning like Ireland has lost a friend. Such a sharp intellect. So articulate and effective on marriage equality."

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty wrote; "Aside from his obvious talents, Noel was a thorough Gent - such sad sad news."

"Terribly sad news," Green Party Councillor Una Power wrote on Twitter this morning.

"Noel was a huge supporter of Women for Elections and gave us tremendous support when I was working there during the general election in 2016. Thoughts with his family today."

"What an immensely decent man that we have lost much too soon," Social Democrat Councillor Gary Gannon wrote.

"A giant of political discourse who was always available to offer advice and direction."

Mr Whelan was married to Sinead McSweeney and the couple have a son, Séamus.

Originally from County Wexford, his father Seamus was a Fianna Fáil councillor. His brother Michael followed in his father’s footsteps of becoming a councillor and Michael still serves in Wexford.

Mr Whelan was a former advisor for the party. He practised as a barrister for 19 years and became senior counsel just last year.

He was a well-known commentator and took part in the campaign to introduce same sex marriage and the referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment last year.

He considered running in the presidential race last year, but decided against it after Michael D Higgins announced he would be re-entering the race.

