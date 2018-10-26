Tributes paid to well-known music promoter John Reynolds following his sudden death

Tributes have been paid to well-known music promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds following his sudden death at the age of 52.

The impresario, who was a nephew of the late former Taoiseach Albert Reynolds, died yesterday at his apartment in Milltown, south Dublin, where he lived alone.

His family released a statement last night confirming the sad news.

It read: "It is with great sadness that the Reynolds family confirm the sudden death of John Reynolds of POD this evening."

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days. A spokesperson for the family said a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the circumstances of how he died.

Mr Reynolds, who was originally from Co Longford, founded the Electric Picnic in 2004.

He ran the iconic Tripod nightclub on Harcourt Street in central Dublin, which attracted celebrities such as Bono and Naomi Campbell. The venue, which included the POD and Crawdaddy nightclubs, closed in 2012.

Mr Reynolds was also involved with the popular Dublin eatery The Market Bar on Fade Street. During his colourful career he made an indelible mark on the Irish music scene and a number of high profile artists paid tribute to him.

Singer James Vincent McMorrow wrote on Twitter: "Just heard about John Reynolds, my condolences to his family & friends. You may not have heard of John before, but if you've been to Electric Picnic, Forbidden Fruit, shows at Pod Venues in Dublin, then you know John's work. He gave me a lot of shows when I was starting out. So sad."

Musician Steve Wall recalled how one of the first concerts Mr Reynolds promoted was a gig for his band The Stunning back in 1993. He wrote on Twitter: "He changed the face of festivals in Ireland with Electric Picnic and was about to do it all again with All Together Now."

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan also paid tribute to the "visionary" music promoter, who she said was a "creative force" on the Irish music scene.

Musician and broadcaster Tom Dunne also tweeted: "Very sad to hear of passing of John Reynolds, he was an artist when it came to curation, so passionate about music and such a great ear. A lovely man."

Meanwhile, the Metropolis Festival, which is run by Reynolds's POD Presents, will go ahead as planned this weekend.

Irish Independent