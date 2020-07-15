Tributes paid to veteran journalist Michael Quinn

TRIBUTES have been paid to veteran journalist Michael Quinn who has died in Waterford.

Mr Quinn worked as a journalist for more than 60 years, much of which was spent as the South Eastern Correspondent for Independent Newspapers (now Independent News & Media).

Among the high-profile stories he covered over the years was the 1999 Air Corps helicopter tragedy in Tramore in which four personnel died as well as the major redundancies and closures at Waterford Crystal.

He retired from INM almost 20 years ago but continued to write weekly for both Waterford local papers, The Munster Express and The Waterford News & Star.

In 2009, he was accorded the honour of a civic reception by Waterford County Council to mark 50 years of his reporting on their meetings.

Tributes to Mr Quinn have been paid by former colleagues, Waterford business and political leaders as well as WLRFM host, Damien Tiernan, and RTÉ South East Correspondent Conor Kane.

Mr Quinn is survived by his wife, Brigid, his children, Michael Jnr., Sheila, Sarah, Annie and David, his siblings and his grandchildren.

His funeral on Thursday will be private.

