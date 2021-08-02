Tributes paid to veteran Independent Newspapers journalist Dave Halloran

Veteran journalist Dave Halloran, who had a long-standing career with Independent Newspapers, has died.

A native of Ballina,Co Mayo, Mr Halloran (79) worked at the company for 37 years and served as Deputy Group News Editor before his retirement in 2007.

He was born on January 12, 1942, and died on August 1, 2021.

Mr Halloran began in journalism with the Mayo News in the mid-60s and also worked with the Drogheda Independent before taking up a position in Dublin in 1970.

He was an avid Mayo GAA supporter and an enthusiastic golfer who was a part of the Dublin Journalists Golf Society.

His daughter Catherine Halloran was a journalist in the Irish Daily Star up until 2016 and his late brother Danno O’Halloran worked as journalist in RTÉ.

He is fondly remembered by colleagues as a skilled journalist, with leadership qualities that saw him moving to key roles in the busy Dublin newsroom, where he spent decades guiding day-to-day operations and overseeing coverage of the major news stories of his time.

Extremely popular with colleagues, Mr Halloran was unfailingly kind and supportive, with a quiet knack for making new recruits feel immediately at home.

One former colleague, Paul Murphy, who worked with Mr Halloran in both Drogheda and Dublin described him as “a very diligent reporter and the biggest asset he had was his personality. He was very straightforward and extremely likable, with a friendly Mayo touch.”

Mr Halloran is survived by his wife Mary, son Brendan, daughter Catherine and predeceased by his daughter Claire.

There are currently no funeral arrangements for Mr Halloran but details will follow.