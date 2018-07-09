Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died in hospital on Saturday following a collision with a car in Straffan, Co Kildare.

Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died in hospital on Saturday following a collision with a car in Straffan, Co Kildare.

Tributes paid to 'very promising young rugby player' killed in collision with car

Shane Duggan (16) died from his injuries at Beaumont Hospital after his bike collided with a car in Oughterard, Straffan at 4.50pm last Tuesday.

The school where Shane was a pupil has paid tribute to him following a “brave fight” in the days following the accident.

A statement on St.Vincent’s Castleknock College website said: “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the tragic and untimely death of our brother Shane Duggan, 3rd Year.

"Shane was involved in a roadside accident near his home in Ardclough on Tuesday 3 July.

“His twin brother Conor was with him at the time and was not injured. Shane put up a brave fight but died today at Beaumont Hospital surrounded by his loving family. May he rest in peace.”

A period of reflection was organised in the college chapel on Sunday for staff and students who wanted to pay their respects to the young man.

MU Barnhall RFC said they both Shane and his brother Conor were former MU Barnhall mini players and he was “a very promising player”.

A statement on the club’s website today said Shane “would have had many friends in the Youth Section of our club. He was a very promising Rugby Player and was a member of this year’s Castleknock College Junior Cup Team.

“Shane fought a good fight but passed away in Beaumont Hospital on Saturday surrounded by his family and friends.”

Gardaí are investigating the collision.

The 40-year old woman who was driving the vehicle involved was uninjured.

Online Editors