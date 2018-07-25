Tributes paid to UCD student killed in Canada car crash

Tributes have been paid to a UCD student killed in a car crash in Canada.

Meaghan Miller (21), from Malahide, was on a work placement programme when she died in the crash near Maidstone, Saskatchewan, last Wednesday.

She was the only occupant of the car at the time.

Her body was recovered by emergency services who rushed to the scene of the accident around 10.30am local time.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

It is understood that the third-year animal science student was in Canada to work with horses on a farm as part of her degree.

When news of the tragedy reached Ireland, UCD confirmed the news in an email to students.

“Meaghan’s death is a great sorrow for all in our school and the wider UCD community,” said dean of agriculture Alex Evans.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to her family and friends.”

Meaghan, who was a horse-riding enthusiast, worked at the Kilronan Equestrian Centre in Swords for several years.

Staff there were clearly distraught yesterday and were in the process of writing personal condolences on a memorial card.

Many tributes for Meaghan have been paid on social media.

One person wrote: “So sorry. My sincerest condolences to Meaghan’s family – may she be at peace.”

Another said: “Rest in peace. What awful news for her poor family. God bless you all.”

Someone else wrote: “Heartbreaking news for her family to get. God help them.”

A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the accident and was providing ongoing consular assistance to the family.

Meaghan’s death occurred only days before a father-of-one from Ballinteer was killed in a motorbike crash on Sunday.

Andrew Clarke (37) died on the R755 in Co Wicklow when his motorbike was in collision with a 4x4.

He was described as a “warm-hearted and generous person”.

Online Editors