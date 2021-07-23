Tributes paid to ‘true gentleman’ Michael Hoey who tragically died after snorkelling accident

Michael Hoey who died after a snorkelling accident in Co Leitrim

Numerous heartfelt tributes have been paid to “true gentleman” Michael Hoey, who tragically died after a snorkelling accident on Wednesday evening in Leitrim.

The alarm was raised after he failed to return while snorkelling at Spencer Harbour in Drunkeeran at around 9pm.

His body was discovered a short time later by emergency services.

Michael, who was aged in his 70s, was from Feahoe, Carrickmacross.

His death notice on RIP.ie says that Michael died tragically, following an accident.

“Predeceased by his parents Michael & Bridget and his sister Mary (Toner),” it reads.

“Sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family, his beloved wife Marie, daughters Elaine, Emma-Jane & Katie, sons Michael & Christopher."

His family include "sons-in-law John & Kenny, daughter-in-law Louise, his adored grandchildren Tadhg, Nathan, Aaron, Toraí, Eoghan, Amy, Callum, Orlaith, Noah, Erin, Cain & Rhea, his sister Margo (Corr, USA), his brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives & friends.”

One person has left a message of condolence that states: “No words can express our deepest sympathies. A true gentleman...our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this sad time xx may he rest in peace. A good man taken too soon.”

Another adds: “Deepest sympathy to Marie, Elaine, Mikey, Emma, Katie and Christopher and all the extended Hoey family on the sad passing of Michael, a true gentleman and a lovely neighbour and friend. May Michael Rest in Peace.”

Michael’s son Chris, who lives in California, paid tribute to his dad in a touching Facebook post.

He wrote: “There are no words to describe the feelings and emotions.

“One never expects to get this kind of call. We’re all just in a constant state of disbelief and a hope that this is just a bad dream.

“It’s hard to believe you’re gone Dad.”

Michael was sadly one of five people, including two teens, who lost their lives in separate drowning incidents this week.

A 15-year-old boy who was rescued from Lough Sheelin on Tuesday afternoon died in hospital yesterday evening.

The boy was swimming in the lake, which is located at a meeting point of counties Westmeath, Meath and Cavan.

He was rescued from the water shortly before 3pm on Tuesday and taken to CHI Temple Street, where he died yesterday evening.

A 13-year-old boy died in the Canal Court area of Scarva Co Down, on Monday, after he got into difficulty in the water, while swimming with friends.

And on Wednesday evening, a 29-year-old woman died in a drowning incident on the Longford-Cavan border.

Mother-of-two Natasha Core, who was from Gowna, got into difficulty while attempting to assist one of her children who was in the water at Swan Lake outside Gowna village.

In Northern Ireland, a 55-year-old man died following an incident in the Lough Melvin area of Co Fermanagh on Wednesday morning.