Tributes have been paid to a sport-loving Limerick teen who died suddenly over the weekend.

Tributes paid to sport-loving teen who died suddenly over weekend

The 18-year-old from Rosbrien outside Croom in Co Limerick suddenly took ill on Saturday.

Desperate efforts to assist him failed and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The teen, who is survived by his heartbroken parents and sister, was a student at Colaiste Chiaráin in Croom.

The young man was described as a keen sports fan and a major support of Munster rugby and Limerick GAA.

He was scheduled to sit his Leaving Cert next June.

The young man was described as "an excellent student" with many close-knit friends.

In a statement on their website, the school extended its sympathy to the teen's devastated family.

“Our thoughts go to his bereaved family at this difficult time," a spokesperson said.

"He was an excellent student, a really nice young man who enjoyed the company and support of a great group of friends."

"He will be greatly missed by his friends, fellow students and teachers."

A post mortem examination will be carried out at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) and a file will be prepared for the Limerick coroner's office.

While the precise cause of death has not been confirmed, it is being treated at this stage as a suspected asthma attack.

Councillor Richard O’Donoghue, who has strong links to the school, said the entire community were in shock over the tragedy.

“It’s just such a tragedy. For a young boy to lose his life like that, it just defies belief. My condolences go to his parents, family and friends,” he said.

The young man's Requiem Mass is expected to take place on Wednesday.

