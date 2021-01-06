Tributes paid to ‘Queen of the Olympia Theatre’ Maureen Grant following death at 95

Tributes have been paid following the death of Maureen Grant, known affectionately as the First Lady of the Olympia Theatre, who has passed away at the age of 95.

Mrs Grant’s death was announced by the theatre on Twitter this evening as they remembered the “legendary” staff member.

The post read: “It is with heavy hearts that we must announce the passing of the Olympia’s longest standing, legendary staff member, Maureen Grant on Wednesday 6th January, 2021. Condolences to the Grant family at this time. Sending all our love. From all at the Olympia Theatre.”

Mrs Grant had been a fixture at the popular Dublin venue and started working at the Olympia in 1949. The three week position she was offered turned into seven decades of service.

Legendary Dublin band Aslan was among the first to offer their condolences on the sad news.

The band wrote: “So saddened to hear of the passing of the Queen of the Olympia Theatre, Maureen Grant. We have no doubt we will all continue to feel your presence in the Olympia. Our thoughts are with your many friends and family. Christy, Billy, Joe, Alan, Rod & all in Aslan past & present.”

Such was the esteem Mrs Grant was held in that a bar in the Olympia Theatre was simply named ‘Maureen’s Bar” in tribute to her. Photos of Maureen with stars such as Bono, Laurel and Hardy, Snoop Dogg and REM adorn the walls of the bar.

Magician Keith Barry also tweeted his condolences following the news.

“So sad to hear of the passing of Maureen Grant of Maureen’s bar in the @olympiatheatre. I have many fond memories of laughs and stories with the lady of the Olympia herself. RIP. You’ll be sorely missed by all,” he wrote.

Actor Rory Cowan said it was a shame that Mrs Grant would not get the huge farewell that she deserved due to Covid restrictions.

He wrote: “Maureen Grant worked for 70 years in Olympia Ttheatre. Maureen was fabulous. I adored her. Unfortunately she won’t get the massive funeral she deserves and all those who want to pay their respects can’t go to it. But she was well thought of and very well liked.”

Online Editors