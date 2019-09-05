Pupils and teachers are in shock following the sudden death of a 15-year-old boy who became unwell in the school gym.

Tributes paid to popular pupil (15) who died after suddenly falling ill in school gym

Ademidun Adeleke, known as Ade, was a popular third-year student at Scoil Mhuire in Clane, Co Kildare.

He was rushed to the Crumlin Children's Hospital in Dublin by emergency services after falling ill on Tuesday.

Tragically, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí confirmed yesterday they are investigating the tragedy as a sudden death.

Foul play is not suspected and a post-mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

The tragedy, which occurred just days after pupils returned to school from the summer break, has left the school and wider community devastated.

Principal Pádraig Nolan described Ade as an excellent student. "He was always on time for school and always did his work to the best of his ability," he told the Irish Independent yesterday.

"He was quiet and shy in many ways but really worked hard in school.

"He loved his sport, in particular athletics, and was a big Liverpool fan. The whole school is in shock."

The teenager's death prompted the school to put its critical incident plan in place and school psychologists are on hand to provide counselling to students if needed, Mr Nolan said.

"All the support mechanisms are available," he added.

The school also issued a formal notice of condolence to his family.

"The whole school community at Scoil Mhuire, Clane, is deeply saddened by the sudden death of our third-year student," it read.

"We extend our sincere sympathy to Ade's family, his parents Nike and Bayo, sister Eniola, brother Holly, his extended family and friends.

"May he rest in peace.

"Ade, by his gentle presence made a great contribution to the spirit of our school. He had a great passion for athletics, loved soccer and adored Liverpool."

Ade's death also sparked an outpouring on social media yesterday. Friends, classmates and people in the community at large took to social media to offer their condolences to the Adeleke family.

"RIP Ade - taken too soon from your family and friends and all of us in your school," posted one classmate on Facebook.

"You will always be remembered by all of us in Scoil Mhuire and we're all still in shock.

"Thoughts with your family and friends and to all of our teachers at Scoil Mhuire for the bravery at this time, and all of the students," he said. "FLY HIGH Ade. Fair play to all the emergency services as well."

Dozens more people posted condolences to the youngster's parents, brother and sister as they come to terms with the tragedy.

While the results of the post-mortem will confirm the cause of Ade's death, a source told the Irish Independent one cause being considered is sudden cardiac arrest.

Around a hundred otherwise fit and healthy people under the age of 35 die from sudden death syndrome in Ireland each year.

Irish Independent