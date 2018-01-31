Tributes have been paid to a young woman who died following a single car crash in Cork this morning.

Tributes paid to popular nurse (30) who died in car accident

The victim has been named locally as Keady Clifford, (30), who was living in Midleton, Co Cork but was originally from Dingle.

Ms Clifford suffered critical injuries and died at the scene despite desperate efforts by paramedics to stabilise her condition for transfer to Cork University Hospital (CUH). The accident occurred shortly before 9am on the N25 near the Water Rock-Midleton exit.

Ms Clifford, who was a nurse, was the only occupant of the car which was travelling eastbound in the Waterford direction. Seconds after her vehicle left the roadway it hit into a barrier.

Gardaí and emergency services were at the scene within minutes. A portion of the N25 was closed to allow emergency services to attend to the accident.

Diversions remained in place for some time as Garda accident scene investigators examined the stretch of road involved. Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the vehicle involved to contact Midleton Garda Station.

Basketball Ireland coach Maeve Coleman paid tribute to Ms Clifford on Twitter this evening.

"It’s with a heavy heart that I have to say that we lost a member of our 88’ squad today when Keady Clifford died in a road traffic accident in Cork.

"Keady was the life and soul of every training session.. she trekked up and down from Dingle for every session," she said in reference to the squad whose members were born in 1988. She added; "The management team of the 88 squad would like to offer their condolences to her family."

A spokesperson for Glanmire Ladies Basketball also paid tribute to Ms Clifford and said that played with the team for a few seasons, even winning a medal with the team in the 2014 County Board Champsionships. "She was the kindest person. She was always the person to brighten up a room and there was never a bad word about her from anyone.

"She was always the person to offer advice [on children] and would speak about how much she loved working with children in the CUH." A Facebook page for nurses, 'Support for Nurses, Midwives and Frontline Staff in Ireland' also paid tribute to Ms Clifford. "Yesterday we lost one of our colleagues in a tragic car accident, Keady Clifford, a young nurse in CUH, was travelling home from work following a night shift.

"Keady devoted her short life to caring for the sick. She was an extremely popular and caring nurse and will be sadly missed by all of her colleagues and patients in CUH. "Yesterday God decided that her work here on earth is done and he called Keady home. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Keady's parents, family, friends and colleagues. Our hearts are broken for you.

"May her gentle soul rest in peace."

