Tributes paid to popular footballer (22) who died in crash

Tributes have been paid to a popular 21-year-old football player who died in a road accident in Crumlin.

Ryan McManus (22), known as Dingle, died on Sunday in a single car crash on Nutts Corner Road near Belfast International Airport shortly after 7am.

The driver of the black Peugeot 207, thought to be his girlfriend (21), is in a critical condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital. Mr McManus’ football club- Sandy Row FC- paid tribute to the player on its Facebook page: “Sad news today with the passing of our fellow player Ryan McManus. Thoughts & prayers go out to his family & friends.

"Word’s can’t describe how much he will be missed around the club, always a very funny character with a big smile on his face. "God Bless Dingle. RIP SRFC."

First South Belfast Linfield Supports Club also paid tribute. Club Secretary Johnny Adams wrote: “Our club is saddened to learn of the sudden passing of popular young local lad Ryan ‘Dingle’ McManus.

"Ryan was a friend to many far and wide including members of our own club. "At this time we would like to pass on our deepest condolences to Ryan’s family & loved ones.

“At the same time our thoughts remain with Ryan’s girlfriend & her family as she remains critical in hospital.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police in Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 372 of 25/03/18.

