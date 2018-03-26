Tributes paid to popular footballer (22) who died in crash
Tributes have been paid to a popular 21-year-old football player who died in a road accident in Crumlin.
Ryan McManus (22), known as Dingle, died on Sunday in a single car crash on Nutts Corner Road near Belfast International Airport shortly after 7am.
The driver of the black Peugeot 207, thought to be his girlfriend (21), is in a critical condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital.
Mr McManus’ football club- Sandy Row FC- paid tribute to the player on its Facebook page: “Sad news today with the passing of our fellow player Ryan McManus. Thoughts & prayers go out to his family & friends.
"Word’s can’t describe how much he will be missed around the club, always a very funny character with a big smile on his face.
"God Bless Dingle. RIP SRFC."
First South Belfast Linfield Supports Club also paid tribute.
Club Secretary Johnny Adams wrote: “Our club is saddened to learn of the sudden passing of popular young local lad Ryan ‘Dingle’ McManus.
"Ryan was a friend to many far and wide including members of our own club.
"At this time we would like to pass on our deepest condolences to Ryan’s family & loved ones.
“At the same time our thoughts remain with Ryan’s girlfriend & her family as she remains critical in hospital.”
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police in Antrim on 101 quoting reference number 372 of 25/03/18.
