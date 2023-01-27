Tributes paid to pioneering eye surgeon Prof Michael O’Keeffe after his death

Tributes have been paid to Prof Michael O’Keeffe, the well-known eye specialist, who died on Wednesday at the Mater private hospital in Dublin.

Prof O’Keeffe, who was a consultant ophthalmic surgeon at the Mater, as well as Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin for many years, was a native of Mitchelstown in Cork and was a brother of former Fianna Fáil TD Ned O’Keeffe.

He was an outspoken critic for many years about the waiting lists faced by adult and child patients and the systems which he saw as creating inefficiencies.

Prof O’Keeffe’s special interests included congenital cataract and laser surgery.

He was a book and chapter editor and published more than 150 peer reviewed academic papers.

He was awarded the Claud Worth Medal for his contribution to Pediatric Ophthalmology in 2004 by the British Child Health Foundation. In 2008 he was awarded the Eustace Medal for his research and contribution to Ophthalmology.

In recent years Prof O’Keeffe worked in Clane Hospital in Kildare.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association said it was deeply saddened to hear of his death.

He was a “true visionary in medicine and his leadership was invaluable.”

He was a founding member of the doctors’ body 35 years ago.

In an interview on RTÉ radio a number of years ago, Prof O’Keeffe said he was better at his job at 65 when he had to retire than when he was younger.

He told the late Marian Finucane he “managed to get this far without glasses” because, although he was born with one eye slightly short-sighted, his brain adapted to it and now his left eye is good at reading and his right eye is good at distance and, concerned parents everywhere will be relieved to hear, he can operate very well.

He said one of the jewels in the crown of Irish healthcare was the neonatal unit in the National Maternity Hospital.

Prof O'Keeffe had been working in the neonatal unit in the National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street for more than 30 years and said he believed it was one of the best units he had ever worked in.

Prof O’Keeffe is survived by his wife Eleanor and two children Isabelle and Nicholas. He was pre-deceased by his son Philip. Other family members include his brother Ned and sisters. He will be buried tomorrow at Kilternan cemetery.