Tributes paid to ‘Old Man Belfield’ who died at UCD

Tributes have been paid to an elderly homeless man known as “Old Man Belfield” whose body was found at the UCD campus in Belfield yesterday.

UCD Dublin issued a statement on Twitter this evening paying tribute to Michael Byrne, known affectionately by students and staff as “Old Man Belfield”.

“A fiercely private person, we thank those of you who quietly looked out for Michael. We will miss him around the campus. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

The university’s student newspaper the College Tribune also tweeted:

“It is with great regret that the College Tribune reports the death of Michael Byrne, a homeless man who has become a fixture of UCD’s Belfield campus affectionately known by the students of as ‘Old Man Belfield’ and as the ‘Dreamer’ in his local area.”

Online Editors