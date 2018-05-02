Tributes paid to man who died after suspected assault in Majorca

Tributes have been paid to a well-known Coleraine man who died whilst on holiday with his family in Majorca.

It's understood that Aaron 'Hendy' Henderson passed away in hospital on Monday, April 30, from serious head injuries.

Media reports have suggested he was the victim of an assault in the party resort of Magaluf but the cause of death is still unknown. Coleraine Ulster Unionist councillor William McCandless said the sudden death was a major blow for the local community.

"I just know there's been some sort of accident while they were away on holiday. The family are very well known in the business community," he said. "When I heard the news on Sunday I thought this is every parent's worst nightmare."

"Death never waits for an invitation, it comes in and ruins, tears and leaves a trail of destruction behind it." A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are assisting the family of a British man following his hospitalisation in Majorca, and are in contact with the Spanish hospital services."

Mr McCandless said it would be "a long and stressful process" for the family. East Londonderry MLA Maurice Bradley told the Causeway Community website the shocking death was hard to accept.

"This is devastating news. Sadly, this young family were enjoying a break away," he said.

"Aaron was a well-known young man, a keen Coleraine fan, he was well liked by his peers and known by customers to the family business.

"My thoughts go to Aaron's partner and his entire family circle." Mr Henderson's partner Danielle Baxter posted an emotional tribute on social media.

"I love you Aaron 'Hendy' Henderson always and forever, you've made me the happiest I've ever been in my entire life," she said. "Life is cruel. Love and miss you always. My babes."

Further messages flooded in to the Facebook page of the family wholesale business, with over 400 people leaving a tribute to the family. A statement on the Paul Henderson Wholesale Facebook page said: "To all our valued customers, the store will be closed until further notice. We appreciate your patience and understanding and ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time." Commenting on the post, Catriona Hill said: "Can't believe what I am reading.

"Such a lovely young fella who was always smiling and having a joke anytime I was in the store. "He will be extremely missed behind the counter. Thoughts and prayers are with you all." Ashleen McCandless said: "So so sorry to hear about the loss of your beloved son Aaron. He was a true gent and such a polite young man. Devastated for the entire family circle. Take care, you are all in my thoughts and prayers."

Jolene Riley added: "So sorry to hear about Aaron, he was a decent lad always smiling and up for some banter. Thoughts and prayers to you all." Addressing Mr Henderson's father, Charlene Downey wrote: "Paul so sorry to read this. Devastating news. Aaron was a lovely fella. Such a big loss. Thoughts and prayers with you all." Hazel Mcgrath added: "So sorry Paul and Kim on the sad news of losing your son in such a tragic and evil way.

"Hope God helps your famiy getting through the horrible and hard time ahead. God Bless you all." Sandra Gibson said: "Sorry for your sad loss Paul. Aaron was a great guy and a very good friend, he will be sadly missed but he will never be forgot." Arrangements to repatriate Mr Henderson's remains to Northern Ireland have yet to be announced at this time.

