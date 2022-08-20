Tributes paid to ‘lovable character’ as man killed in Cavan hit-and-run named

Tributes have poured in for a man killed in a hit-and-run in Cavan yesterday afternoon.

Frank Nulty, (57) was discovered in a ditch by the side of the road by a cyclist on the N3 near Bills Bridge in Ballyjamesduff just after noon yesterday.

It is believed he was struck by a vehicle sometime between 10pm on Thursday night and midday yesterday.

Emergency services attended the scene, but he was pronounced dead. His body has been removed to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a port mortem is expected to be carried out later today.

Gardaí said they are treating the incident as a hit-and-run.

They said following an examination of the area, it was identified that Mr Nulty was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene. Forensic Collision Investigators have completed a full technical examination of the scene. The road has now reopened.

Mr Nulty, who was from the Drumfomina area of New Inns, had been due to join strike action at the distribution transformer supplier company Kyte Powertech in Cavan town yesterday.

Workers at the factory suspended their strike action following confirmation of the incident.

Local priest in Cavan Fr Martin Gilcreest extended his sympathy to the family. He said ’’ Sympathy to all the family during this great loss in your lives at this time. May his gentle soul rest in peace’’.

His workmate and cousin Kieran McNulty wrote on rip.ie ‘’Rest in Peace Dear Frank, God Bless you, Friend, Relation and Workmate, You were a truly loveable Character, you brighten up many a dull day’’.

Gardaí in Bailieboro are appealing to any person who witnessed unusual activity in the area or is aware of a vehicle with unexplained damage to come forward.

They have also asked those who were on the N3 between 10pm on Thursday and 12 noon yesterday to provide any dash-cam footage recorded.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.