Tributes paid to Limerick father-of-four who passed away suddenly after attending All-Ireland final

Deep sadness has echoed across Adare and Limerick GAA circles following the sudden death of Limerick man Pádraic Kearney.

Pádraic, a married father of four, passed away suddenly after attending the All-Ireland hurling final on Sunday.

Pádraic was well known in the Limerick GAA community as a selector with the senior Adare hurling squad but was also known for his musical talent as a drummer with popular wedding band Free Beer.

Adare GAA led the tributes to Pádraic, saying the club was “deeply saddened” at his passing.

“Adare GAA is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our clubman and current Club Senior Hurling selector Pádraic Kearney,” the club said.

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to all the family, friends and neighbours. Our thoughts are with you all at this very sad time.

Pádraic’s bandmates in Free Beer also marked his passing by saying he was “the literal heartbeat” of the band.

“We are devastated about the passing of our dear friend and bandmate Pádraic Kearney,” they said.

“He was a man of integrity and humility who literally was the heartbeat of Free Beer. We will mourn and miss him beyond words.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Aoife, his children and the entire Kearney family.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal”.

Pádraic is survived by his wife Aoife, his four children Patrick, Aisling, Caoimhe and Tadhg, his extended family, friends and the community of Adare GAA club.