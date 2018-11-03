Tributes have been paid to a 91-year-old woman who died following a car accident in an Aldi car park in Co Wexford.

Tributes have been paid to a 91-year-old woman who died following a car accident in an Aldi car park in Co Wexford.

Tributes paid to Lena (91) who died after car hit tree in Aldi car park

Kathleen (Lena) Murphy died after the car she was driving hit a tree in the car park of the Trinity Street branch of Aldi on October 22.

Investigating gardai are appealing for witnesses to the accident which occurred when the car driven by the elderly Wexford woman collided with a tree in the public car park at approximately 2 p.m during a shopping trip to Aldi.

Gardai and paramedics were called to the scene following the single-vehicle collision which is believed to have occurred when Mrs Murphy became unwell at the wheel and lost control of the car.

The popular Castlebridge woman who was on her own in the car, was seriously injured in the accident and was brought by ambulance to Wexford General Hospital where she tragically passed away.

The news of her death was greeted with shock and sadness in Castlebridge where she was a well-known and much-loved member of the local community.

Lena (nee Devereux) is survived by her son-in-law Ian, her two grandsons and her extended family and many friends.

She was predeceased many years ago by her husband Matty and by their beloved daughter Concepta (Connie) Harpur in 2011 following an illness.

Connie was a community activist in Castlebridge and was involved in many local projects.

She was a co-founder of the Community Garden which features a section dedicated to her memory.

Lena was also at the heart of the Castlebridge community and two years ago when an historic fountain was restored and re-instated in the village, she and local man Brian Murphy were jointly given the honour of unveiling it.

She and her husband Matty were known to many people from the time they ran a licensed premises known as Matty Murphy’s pub in the village.

Lena was active and in good health and spirits up to the time of the tragic accident which claimed her life and she always involved herself in events in the village including Castlebridge Day Centre activities.

Lena was buried in St. Ibar’s Cemetry, Castlebridge.

Aldi supermarket closed as a mark of respect on the day of the accident and re-opened the following morning.

The car park was temporarily sealed off as forensic collision investigators carried out an examination of the scene.

Appealing for witnesses to the collision, An Garda Síochána advised anyone with information to contact Wexford Garda station on 053 9165200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Wexford People