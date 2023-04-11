Tributes paid to ‘kind and caring’ nurse Meghan Mallee (26) killed in Meath crash

Meghan Patricia Mallee (26) was killed following a single-vehicle collision in Co Meath on Saturday morning.

Tributes are pouring in for a “beautiful” nurse who was killed in a car crash in Co Meath over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Meghan Patricia Mallee (26) was killed following a single-vehicle collision on the N51, just outside Rathmore on the outskirts of Athboy, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Ms Mallee, from Gillstown Little, Athboy and formerly of Perth, was the sole occupant of the car involved.

She worked as a nurse at Our Lady's Hospital, in Navan.

Ms Mallee is survived by her parents Mairéad and Jimmie, sister Naoimh, uncles, aunts, cousins, work colleagues, and large circle of friends.

While funeral details have yet to be announced, dozens of people have been paying tribute to the Meath woman online in the days following her tragic death.

One person wrote: “Deepest condolences to the Mallee family. Megan was a ray of sunshine, such a beautiful woman inside and out. Rest in peace Megan.”

Another said: “Meghan, you have left a huge space in this world. Your beautiful spirit impacted everyone you met. Your kindness and humour are what I remember and I'm so sorry for your family and friends.”

A colleague penned: “Rest in peace Meghan. You were such a beautiful friend and a wonderful nurse who helped so many. I’ll never forget when you trained me during my student days and how much you helped me in qualifying as a nurse. I’ll never forget the laughs and chats we had. I’ll miss you forever rest in peace beautiful angel”.

While someone else wrote: “Mairead,Jimmy and Naoimh, words simply cannot express my sympathy in your tragic loss. Meghan was an amazing young woman, her smile could light up the darkest day. Her warmth and love could warm the harshest space. It was my great privilege to know and love her. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam. Le grá , Mary.”

Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N51 in the Rathmore area between 1am and 1:30am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” a spokesperson said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 9280820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”