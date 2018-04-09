A young boy who died from choking will be laid to rest today.

A young boy who died from choking will be laid to rest today.

Tributes paid to Jack (6) who died after choking at home

Jack Carr (6), a pupil at St Colmcille's Primary in Downpatrick, passed away on Wednesday evening.

Paramedics had rushed to his Dundrum home to try to save him, before transferring him to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. A family notice said he was the "much loved son" of Janine and David, and had 12 siblings including the late Kayleigh.

The funeral Mass takes place at 11am today in St Nicholas' Church in Ardglass with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. St Colmcille's Primary said it was "deeply saddened" by the loss and that "teachers and school leaders will be offering their support to pupils this morning".

A book of condolences/happy memories will open for pupils and parents tomorrow morning. It will be sent to the family. A monthly Mass at St Colmcille's Church will also take place tomorrow in memory of Jack with the school community welcome to attend.

The school added that: "There is no footprint too small to leave an imprint on this world." De La Salle College in Downpatrick said: "We would like to offer up our sincerest condolences and support at this very difficult time to all the family, relatives and friends of Jack Carr. Rest in Peace."

The Ambulance Service said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 7.56pm on Wednesday to reports of a six-year-old male choking in the Dundrum area.

"NIAS dispatched two crews to the scene.

"After initial treatment, the patient was taken by ambulance to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children."

Belfast Telegraph