Tributes paid to Irishman (21) killed in US accident

A 21-year-old Irishman has died following a tragic scooter accident while on a college exchange trip in Austin, Texas.

A 21-year-old Irishman has died following a tragic scooter accident while on a college exchange trip in Austin, Texas.

Third year UCD student Mark Sands was struck by a car in the early hours of Friday morning while riding an electric scooter.

The young man from Blackrock, Co Louth was immediately brought to hospital, but passed away on Sunday surrounded by his family.

A GoFundMe page, created for Mark’s family, has since raised more than €11,000.

The description read: “If you've ever been lucky enough to meet Mark you've surely noticed his constant smile.

“He was one of the most charming and amusing people you will ever meet. Mark never met a stranger or someone he didn't like.

“He had a passion for everyone he knew, and he always looked out for others. However, in this moment, he needs us to look out for him.”

The message went onto describe Mark’s deep bond and association with philanthropic organisation ‘Iron Spikes’ at the University of Texas.

“We have each other's backs at all times, and we will not let Mark go through this alone. Spikes, please do anything you can to help him and his family--whether it be donating here or ensuring his family is taken care of while they're in Austin.”

Commenting on the donation page, Mark’s mother Ruth said the level of support shown for her son provided “great comfort” for her family.

She said her son’s organs will be donated and has asked people to play the U2 song Elevation to remember him by.

“It would mean a lot to me. It will be playing in the operating theatre when they work on him.

“We fly home later today. Such sadness is overwhelming us,” she said.

Mr Sands was a computer science student at UCD and a member of IT society Netsoc.

In a statement, its Facebook group described the 21-year-old as a close friend to many students in the university.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. We are postponing our Projects Club meet-up until next week. Rest in peace.”

A message on RIP.ie read that “On 3rd February 2019, Mark left this world gently and peacefully surrounded by his loving and heartbroken parents, Paddy and Ruth, and sisters Laura and Aoife."

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

Online Editors