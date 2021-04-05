Tributes paid to Irish schoolgirl who passed away after tragic fall in Spain

Talented student Alannah Dunn (16) suffered serious injuries in the fall

Tributes have been paid to an Irish schoolgirl who tragically passed away after falling from a wall in southern Spain last month.

Alannah Dunn (16) suffered serious injuries following the 16ft fall in the city of Granada on Friday, March 19.

The teenager was a transition year student at Mount Anville secondary school in south Dublin and had been in Spain as part of an exchange programme.

She had been receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of a neurotrauma hospital in the city but sadly passed away last Thursday.

Spanish authorities are carrying out an investigation into the freak accident while the Department of Foreign Affairs are offering consular assistance to her family.

Over the weekend Irish dancing groups that Alannah Dunn was involved with paid tribute to the talented dancer.

An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG), the largest governing body for Irish dancing worldwide, expressed their sympathies to her family in a statement over the weekend.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden and tragic passing of Alannah Dunn, age 16, niece of Deirdre Farrell ADCRG, and granddaughter of Bernadette Chaney Farrell ADCRG.

“CLRG would like to express our sincerest condolences to all of Alannah's family and friends during this difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam,” they said.

The CLRG Leinster Region said that the talented student was a previous Leinster World Qualifier.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of the sad and tragic passing of Alannah Dunn.

“At only 16 years of age Alannah was unfortunately taken from this life at such a young age after a tragic accident. May she rest in peace,” they wrote on Facebook.

The Carrickmines teenager is survived by her parents, Caitríona and Martin, her brother and sister, as well as her extended family.

Spanish media had reported that Alannah Dunn was returning from a social gathering known as a ‘botellón’, near the famous Avellano fountain when the tragedy occurred.

Her friends alerted passers-by and emergency services rushed to the scene.

Local police are continuing their investigations into the incident and were making enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

It is not known what caused the accident but authorities are investigating whether it was due to the terrain and the fact it was dark.

It was reported that two young people were injured in the same area a few weeks previously.

