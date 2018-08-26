Tributes paid to GAA footballer following drowning tragedy

A seaside community has been plunged into grief following the death of a young footballer in a drowning tragedy over the weekend.

A seaside community has been plunged into grief following the death of a young footballer in a drowning tragedy over the weekend.

David Walsh (27), from Burrishoole, near Newport, Co. Mayo, died after his car plunged into a tidal river which feeds into Clew Bay in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The deceased, a chef who worked in a Westport hotel, is the second person in a decade to drown in such circumstances at Newport Pier.

In 2013, a 33-year-old woman, who was Hungarian born, died close to the same location when her car went over a low harbour wall into the river estuary.

The victim, who worked in a local restaurant, was a learner driver and was out for a practice drive at the time.

Following the latest tragedy, there have been renewed calls for extra crash protection barriers at the location.

It is not known precisely at what time the tragedy on Saturday morning occurred.

Mr Walsh was alone when his vehicle veered off the slip road and into the estuary.

A passing jogger raised the alarm some hours later after spotting the partly submerged car in the water.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but it was too late to save the driver who was dead when taken from the vehicle.

Fr Tod Nolan, parish priest of Newport, said today (Sunday) the news had come as a tremendous shock for the town of Newport and the community of nearby Burrishoole where he deceased grew up.

He went on to describe what happened as “an awful tragedy”.

Michael Holmes, a Mulranny based member of Mayo County Council, joined in the expressions of sympathy.

“The Walsh family are a highly thought of family”, he explained.

David Walsh played Gaelic for the Burrishoole Club and his talents as a footballer were well regarded.

As a mark of respect, all weekend activities involving the club were postponed including a Lotto draw and a home game today (Sunday) with Islandeady in the Mayo intermediate championship.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalised.

Online Editors