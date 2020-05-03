Tributes paid to former director general of RTÉ Tom Hardiman

TRIBUTES have been paid to former director general of RTÉ Tom Hardiman, who died on Saturday.

Mr Hardiman led the State broadcaster from 1968 until 1975. He enjoyed a long career with RTÉ, starting out on Radio éireann, following his graduation from UCD in 1952.

Mr Hardiman moved to RTÉ TV, where he was the engineer responsible for the inaugural broadcast of Telefís éireann from the Gresham Hotel in 1961.

He rose through the ranks of technical and programme management, to take over at the helm of the broadcaster aged just 39 in 1968.

Current Director General Dee Forbes told RTÉ: “We were greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Tom Hardiman, who served Radio Éireann and RTÉ with such distinction, becoming the third Director General of the organisation at such a young age.”

Daire Keogh, the deputy president of DCU, tweeted: “Sad news of the death of Tom Hardiman. A great patriot and champion of education, science and the arts. He served as the first chancellor of DCU.”

He is survived by his wife, Rosaleen Thornton, his three daughters and his two sons.

Online Editors