Tributes paid to former All-Ireland Winning Kerry Gaelic football captain killed in a crash on Sunday

Tributes are being paid to a former All-Ireland winning Kerry gaelic football captain who was killed in a crash on Sunday afternoon. The two-vehicle collision occurred in Kilbonnane, Beaufort, at approximately 1.10pm yesterday.

A male driver, who was the only person in one vehicle, was fatally injured.

His body was removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Kerry where a post mortem will be conducted in due course. He has been named locally as father-of-one Danny Cahill (53), from Killorglin in Co Kerry.

Locals said he ‘just lived for gaelic football’.

Mr Cahill famously captained the Kerry minors to an All-Ireland football win against Dublin at Croke Park in 1988 and was actively involved with his beloved Laune Rangers GAA club all his life.

Mr Cahill was an employee of O’Sullivan’s Bakery in Killorglin. One local wrote: ‘’Still in shock from hearing this devastating news he was such a lovely man and his parents are our neighbours I can't believe it condolences to Sarah and Lucy and all his family may his gentle soul rest in peace’’. He is survived by his wife Sarah, daughter Lucy and parents Mattie and Hannah and extended family. No funeral arrangements have been made as yet.

A man in in his late teens, who was driving the other vehicle, was rushed to University Hospital Kerry where he remains in critical condition.

A woman passenger, also aged in her late teens, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Gardaí have asked that any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam), to make this available to the investigation team.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.