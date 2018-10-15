Tributes paid to father-of-one (38) who died during Storm Callum

Storm Callum has claimed the life of a 38-year-old Irish man, who was swept into the sea in Brighton as high winds battered the coast of England.

Tributes have poured in for Tullamore native David Dooley who lost his life in the early hours of Saturday morning.

BLOW HARD: The aftermath of last week’s Storm Callum along the South Wall from Poolbeg Lighthouse, Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphries

The father of one, who attended CBS Tullamore, travelled to the UK 15 years ago and had been working as an engineer for London Underground.

It’s understood that Mr Dooley was socialising with friends in a bar by the coast of the seaside resort shortly before the tragedy struck.

A friend told the Irish Independent that he was last seen walking on the beach.

Gerry Foley, owner of Windmill in Acton, London, described Mr Dooley as an “extremely kind-hearted individual” with a love for life.

“There are so many of us in a deep state of grief at the moment. David was such a good friend of mine and when I found out what happened I was in utter disbelief.

“He was in the prime of his life and anywhere he went there was a positive energy around him. His son also just had a baby and he was looking forward to spending time with him.

“He loved rugby, soccer, music and especially his hometown in Ireland.

“David has left behind a son, grandson, his beautiful wife and a huge number of friends. He will be greatly missed,” he said.

The body of the 38-year-old will be formally identified later today by a family member.

It’s understood that he will be brought back to Tullamore to be buried next to his mother, who died when David was still living in Ireland.

Tullamore councillor Tony McCormack told Independent.ie that the community is shocked by the latest tragedy to hit their town.

“My heart goes out to David’s family and friends,” he said.

“I understand that he went to the UK to find work more than ten years ago, but there are still many people here that fondly remember him.

“It’s just so sad that a life was taken by last week’s storm, but I’m sure David’s loved ones will rally around his family to give them the support they need during this difficult time,” he said

Sussex Police issued a statement in relation to Saturday's tragedy.

“Coastguards, police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene.

“The 38-year-old man was retrieved from the water but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

Sussex Police added that Mr Dooley's next of kin have been informed “and the matter has been passed to the Coroner’s Officer”.

