Tributes have been paid to an ex-garda who died in a blaze at her home in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Tributes paid to ex-garda (59) who died following blaze at her home

Ann Lohan (59) was killed after a fire broke out at her home on Greenpark Road, shortly after 10am on October 24.

Neighbours alerted the emergency services and three units of Bray Fire Service attended the scene.

Fire fighters gained access to the property through a neighbour’s attic space and attempted to extinguish the blaze.

Ms Lohan was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Ms Lohan was a member of An Garda Síochána until 1995 and a native of County Galway. She worked as a private consultant more recently.

Ms Lohan was laid to rest in her native Tuam, County Galway, last Sunday. She is survived by her parents Tommy Joe and Pauline, brothers John and Malachy, aunts Rosaleen, Mary, Bridie, Una, Patsy and Frances, uncle Micheál, cousins, relatives and friends.’

A post mortem examination was carried out on Thursday. Investigations into the cause of the fire are under way. Gardaí do not believe the fire was started maliciously, but invite anyone who saw anything that morning to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 6665300.

