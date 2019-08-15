Tributes have been paid to a five year old Irish-based girl who died in an accident in Germany while visiting relatives.

Tributes paid to Cork schoolgirl (5) who died in accident visiting relatives in Germany

Emmy Sophia Eckert (5) died following an accident in a holiday complex swimming pool last week.

It is the second tragic accident involving a Cork-based child in the space of a week.

Avery James Green (3) died after a dream Costa Blanca holiday for his extended Cork family ended in a nightmare.

The little boy from Mallow was found unresponsive in a swimming pool close to the Aguamarinas complex in Cabo Roig, just outside Torrevieja in Spain before 9am on Monday.

He was rushed to hospital and placed on a life support machine but died the following day.

Emmy Sophia, who was living in Ballincollig, Co Cork with her parents, Andreas and Darlene Eckert and her three siblings, died in a freak accident on August 8.

No further details of the circumstances of the accident are known.

However, shocked parents in Ballincollig were notified today by text that the little Scoil Mhuire student had passed away and that her funeral arrangements would take place this weekend.

The little girl will be lying in repose at Crowley’s Funeral Home in Ballincollig on Sunday from 4pm to 5.30pm.

Her funeral Service will take place at 11am on Monday at the Bible Baptist Activity Centre in Innishmore Business Park.

She will then be buried at St Oliver's Cemetery.

The little girl is survived by her heartbroken parents, Andreas and Darlene, her siblings Johannes, Paula and Josef as well as her grandparents and extended family.

A friend of the family has set up a special GoFundMe page to help with the funeral costs.

"When your five-year-old dies suddenly from an accident, it is hard enough without the stress of financial pressure. Please join me, and others of like precious faith, in bearing this burden (for the family)," the friend posted

