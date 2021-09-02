Tributes paid following death of Pat Hume, wife of former SDLP leader John Hume

Pat Hume the wife of former SDLP leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume has passed away on Thursday.

It is thought Mrs Hume died earlier today after a short illness.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood called her the “driving force behind the peace process”

Social Democratic and Labour Party Leader Colum Eastwood MP has paid tribute to Pat Hume following news of her passing this evening.

“Without Pat Hume, there would have been no peace process in Ireland, that’s the simple truth. The compassion, integrity and immense fortitude that defined her incredible character breathed life into our peace over the course of a long campaign that, at times, must have looked like it would never bear fruit. Pat never gave up faith,” he said.

“Pat was, of course, John’s guiding light. She was his constant companion, sharing the road and easing the burden in the most difficult of times. When they came under public pressure and attacks on their home for doing what they knew was right, she remained his rock. The scale of his achievement was made possible by the depth of her love. But she was, in her own right, a fierce champion for peace and justice.

“Pat holds a special place in the hearts of the people of this city. She would have done anything for them and in return, they loved her. Our city is in mourning tonight for a woman who showed us unconditional compassion and support every day of her life. We all live in an Ireland that she nurtured, at peace with itself and free to set its own destiny. It is an incredible legacy that will never be forgotten.

“My thoughts are with Pat’s children Aine, Therese, Aiden, John and Mo, her beloved grandchildren and their wide circle of friends at this incredible difficult time."

The former teacher was also champion for victims of the Troubles when appointed to the Northern Ireland Memorial Fund in 1998, just after the Good Friday Agreement.

Her work with victims included grants for their children to attend college and receive assistance.

Last month, she was present with other members of her family when they presented her late husband's major international peace prizes to the people of Derry in a poignant ceremony in the city’s Guildhall.

She also ran operations on the ground during her husband’s time in politics, manning the Foyle constituency office dealing with community issues such as housing and poverty in Derry.

Taoiseach Michéal Martin said he is “deeply saddened” to learn of Ms Hume’s death.

"I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the Hume family on the death of their beloved mother, Pat,” Mr Martin said.

"A devoted wife of Nobel prize winner, the late John Hume, she was his partner in family life and in political life.

“Pat and John worked side by side for decades. She was his trusted adviser at key political moments and his anchor in their beloved Derry.

“I want to recognise the tremendous contribution Pat made in their life’s work for peace and stability on this island and her resilience and courage on the path to peaceful change.

“Her love and care for John and their family and her commitment to helping the community and people of Derry means she will be much missed.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said: “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pat Hume.

" A dedicated and important voice for peaceful change throughout her life just as John was. She leaves a great legacy. Thinking of her family and friends this evening.”

SDLP MP Claire Hanna said Ms Hume “never stopped doing things for good.”

"I don’t really have words yet for how sad I am that Pat Hume has died,” she said.

"You’d never meet anyone like her - sharp, warm, decent, fun. Generous with her time & thoughts, made everyone feel valued and never stopped doing things for good.

"An immeasurable loss to her family, and us all.”

The current Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, the DUP's Graham Warke, said it was “very sad news”.

"My thoughts & condolences are with the Hume family & in particular her children who will be devastated at their sad loss,” he wrote.

“Behind every great man there is a great woman and this was no doubt the case with Pat Hume.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said: “Although we never met I am saddened by the death of Pat Hume. My thoughts are with her family and the wider SDLP.”

Former Northern Ireland Secretary of State Julian Smith tweeted: “Very sorry to hear this news. She was an incredible person & extremely kind. All thoughts and best wishes to her family, friends, @SDLPlive and #derry.

