The sudden death of a “much loved teacher” who passed away yesterday after falling ill at the weekend has been met with shock and sorrow at the school where he taught.

Tributes paid after the sudden death of 'much loved' teacher and GAA player

Pupils at St Patrick’s Primary School in Donaghmore, Co Tyrone where Christopher Colhoun (33) took up a position as vice principal last September, were being offered counselling as they arrived to the sad news.

Mr Colhoun was also a key member of Pomeroy Plunketts GAA Club, which added its own tribute to the popular father of two daughters. St Patrick’s principal Dera Cahalane said the entire school community had been “shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely loss of our highly esteemed Vice Principal Christopher Colhoun”. She continued: “Mr Colhoun, who passed away early on Monday morning following a brief illness, was a greatly valued colleague and much loved teacher.

“He was well loved by his Year 4 pupils and contributed much to our school team in his short time with us. “He will be greatly missed by fellow staff and pupils, who are being offered professional support as they seek to come to terms with this tragic news.

“The deepest sympathies of everyone at Saint Patrick’s are extended to Christopher’s wife Lisa, their two young daughters and the family circle. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this sad time.” The GAA club that Mr Colhoun dedicated so much of his sporting life to described him as a “naturally gifted” player.

A spokesman for Pomeroy Plunketts said: “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of senior player Christopher ‘Crico’ Colhoun who passed away this morning after a short illness at the young age of 33 years. “For all that knew our Crico he was simply a lovely fella, a gentleman who always carried a smile on his face. A naturally gifted forward, he was capable of turning on a sixpence and driving the ball over from distance with either foot.

“He was blessed with phenomenal pace and was a massive influence during the County, Ulster and All-Ireland Championship run in 2004/05 when his talent caught the eye of Mickey Harte and he was rewarded with a county call-up the following season.

“Indeed, Crico was still training well and committed to the Plunketts cause for the 2018 campaign, which makes the news of his passing even harder to comprehend. He excelled in everything he took on.

“His untimely passing is a shocking, devastating blow to our club.”

