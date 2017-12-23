Tributes paid after Maurice Hayes passes away, aged 90

Born in Co Down, Dr Hayes completed a PhD in English at Queen's University of Belfast and was a teacher in his early career.

Maurice was an independent member of the 21st and 22nd Seanads, and was nominated as a senator by the Taoiseach.

He was an author of three books of memoirs and wrote many pieces of journalism for the Irish Independent, and later became a long-serving non-executive director of Independent News & Media Plc, retiring in 2009.