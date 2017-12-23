News Irish News

Tributes paid after Maurice Hayes passes away, aged 90

Maurice Hayes with Bertie Ahern
Denise Calnan

Dr Maurice Hayes has passed away aged 90.

Born in Co Down, Dr Hayes completed a PhD in English at Queen's University of Belfast and was a teacher in his early career.

Maurice was an independent member of the 21st and 22nd Seanads, and was nominated as a senator by the Taoiseach.

He was an author of three books of memoirs and wrote many pieces of journalism for the Irish Independent, and later became a long-serving non-executive director of Independent News & Media Plc, retiring in 2009.

He was a member of the Royal Irish Academy and the Research Ethical Committee of Queen's University Belfast medical school and a governor of the Linenhall Library, Belfast.

He was also a long-serving member of the Scholarship Board of the O'Reilly Foundation and a board member at Regtel.

A former county hurler, Dr Hayes was voted European Person of the Year in 2003.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan paid tribute this afternoon, writing online; "Saddened at the passing of Maurice Hayes.

"A man of many talents. NI Ombudsman, Police reformer, Senator, Chair of Forum on Europe. Down GAA strategist.

"Always balanced fair & even handed on Northern Ireland matters. Rest in peace."

