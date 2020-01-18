Tributes for student killed after men gate-crashed house party

Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) student Cameron Blair (20) was rushed to Cork University Hospital shortly after 9.20pm on Thursday where he passed away from his injuries.

The death of the talented sportsman has sent shockwaves through his native Ballinascarthy in west Cork.

Cameron is survived by his parents Noel and Cathy and his younger brother Alan, who attends Bandon Grammar School.

Cameron Blair. Photo: Germac.ie

Cameron had a passion for rugby. Four years ago he was the flag bearer at an Ireland v Italy Rugby World Cup match in front of 50,000 people.

In an interview with the 'Southern Star' newspaper, the then 16-year-old said the Irish Independent prize was a dream come true.

"This really is an opportunity of a lifetime and I never dreamt that I would win such an amazing prize," he said.

"I have been playing rugby for Bandon Rugby club for over seven years and also play for my school, Bandon Grammar School. One of my favourite players is Robbie Henshaw."

Tributes have poured in for Mr Blair. Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross Dr Paul Colton said the student was well known and regarded in the community. Dr Colton was the chief celebrant at his confirmation service six years ago.

"He was well-known in his local community, including as a rugby player and athlete.

Gardai at the scene in Bandon Road, Cork, where Cameron Blair was stabbed. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

"Having had student children myself, I know well that a calamity such as this on a night out is every parent's worst nightmare. My heart goes out to the Blair family."

Fine Gael Councillor Marie O'Sullivan, who is from Bandon, said her heart was broken for the family of the victim.

"They are an absolutely fabulous family. I have two boys myself and it is terrible to think you could say goodbye to your boys in the morning and they are not coming back to you in the evening.

"His mother is one of the most gentle people I know."

Mr Blair was a former pupil of Bandon Grammar Secondary School.

In a statement the school expressed its deep sadness at the passing of a gifted young man.

"Our school community is deeply affected, particularly senior students as the deceased still has family members in the school. The management and staff extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends.

"Students are being cared for and counselled in school. Classes continue for all year groups as we try to keep the school day as normal as possible, while recognising the traumatic impact on many."

Dr Barry O'Connor, president of CIT, said the entire community was in shock at the "untimely death" of Mr Blair in such dreadful circumstances.

"Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends of the deceased who was a valued member of our CIT community.

"Counselling and other necessary supports will be put in place by CIT for his classmates and his fellow students here in the institute."

Meanwhile, Bandon Athletics Club has extended its deepest sympathy to the Blair family on the young man's death.

An incident room has been set up at Togher Garda Station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed. CCTV is being gathered.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

They have asked for anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact the station on 021-494 7120, or on the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666-111.

